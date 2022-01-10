Appeal to find missing Derbyshire teenager as concerns grow for her safety

Jaida Cooke from Kilburn, near Belper, was last seen around 10am on Saturday, January 8.

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 2in, slim, has shoulder length light brown hair and a nose piercing.

Missing teenager Jaida Cooke

She is thought to be wearing blue jeans, black Nike trainers, silver hooped earrings a black top and a red padded jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Jaida or knows where she might be should contact Derbyshire police, including reference 828-080122.