Appeal to find missing Derbyshire teenager as concerns grow for her safety

Police have issued an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Derbyshire teenager.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:04 pm

Jaida Cooke from Kilburn, near Belper, was last seen around 10am on Saturday, January 8.

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 2in, slim, has shoulder length light brown hair and a nose piercing.

Missing teenager Jaida Cooke

She is thought to be wearing blue jeans, black Nike trainers, silver hooped earrings a black top and a red padded jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Jaida or knows where she might be should contact Derbyshire police, including reference 828-080122.

