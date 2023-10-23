Raid at property in Derbyshire town sees two teens arrested and “large” amount of drugs seized

A pair of teenagers were arrested and a “large quantity” of drugs were uncovered in a police raid on a Derbyshire property.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after officers raided a property in Ripley.

A Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Ripley and located two males inside. The males, both aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. The property was searched and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs was recovered, among other items.

“The two males have since been bailed from police custody as enquiries continue, with conditions preventing them from entering Ripley.”

