Raid at property in Derbyshire town sees two teens arrested and “large” amount of drugs seized
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after officers raided a property in Ripley.
A Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Ripley and located two males inside. The males, both aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. The property was searched and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs was recovered, among other items.
“The two males have since been bailed from police custody as enquiries continue, with conditions preventing them from entering Ripley.”
READ THIS: Officers make two arrests after reports of knifepoint robbery in Derbyshire village – and trace wanted man hiding in property
If you have any information which might help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police – quoting reference number 23000652650: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or call 101