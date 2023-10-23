News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Raid at property in Derbyshire town sees two teens arrested and “large” amount of drugs seized

A pair of teenagers were arrested and a “large quantity” of drugs were uncovered in a police raid on a Derbyshire property.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after officers raided a property in Ripley.

A Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Ripley and located two males inside. The males, both aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. The property was searched and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs was recovered, among other items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The two males have since been bailed from police custody as enquiries continue, with conditions preventing them from entering Ripley.”

Most Popular
Two teenagers were taken into custody.Two teenagers were taken into custody.
Two teenagers were taken into custody.

READ THIS: Officers make two arrests after reports of knifepoint robbery in Derbyshire village – and trace wanted man hiding in property

If you have any information which might help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police – quoting reference number 23000652650: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or call 101