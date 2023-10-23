News you can trust since 1855
Officers make two arrests after reports of knifepoint robbery in Derbyshire village – and trace wanted man hiding in property

Police have arrested two people after launching an investigation into an alleged knifepoint robbery in Derbyshire – as well as tracing a wanted man.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:17 BST
Officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have made a number of arrests in recent days – including two in connection with a reported knifepoint robbery.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Over the last seven days the team have been assisting with arrests relating to an emergency prison recall, where the male was located hiding in a house in Creswell.

“The team also assisted with initial enquiries for a knifepoint robbery in Whitwell at the weekend, where a mobile phone, wallet and e-scooter was stolen. One male was arrested shortly after the incident took place with the e-scooter being recovered.

Officers have made several arrests in Creswell and Whitwell in recent days.

“The following day officers from Whitwell, Creswell and Bolsover arrested a second suspect on suspicion of robbery.

“Last night the team recovered a moped from Creswell following it being ridden on waste lane near the old pit tip. Enquiries are ongoing as to who was riding the moped before running off.”