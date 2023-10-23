Police have arrested two people after launching an investigation into an alleged knifepoint robbery in Derbyshire – as well as tracing a wanted man.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have made a number of arrests in recent days – including two in connection with a reported knifepoint robbery.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Over the last seven days the team have been assisting with arrests relating to an emergency prison recall, where the male was located hiding in a house in Creswell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The team also assisted with initial enquiries for a knifepoint robbery in Whitwell at the weekend, where a mobile phone, wallet and e-scooter was stolen. One male was arrested shortly after the incident took place with the e-scooter being recovered.

Officers have made several arrests in Creswell and Whitwell in recent days.

“The following day officers from Whitwell, Creswell and Bolsover arrested a second suspect on suspicion of robbery.