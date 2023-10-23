News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder after being arrested by police

A 20-year-old Derbyshire man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Corey Hutchinson was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 and subsequently charged with attempted murder and criminal damage.

The 20-year-old, of Lime Tree Rise, Ilkeston, was remanded into custody after his arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police descend on Derbyshire town and make arrest after reports of man wielding a knife

Hutchinson then appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 19 – where he was further remanded in custody.