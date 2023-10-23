Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder after being arrested by police
A 20-year-old Derbyshire man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Corey Hutchinson was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 and subsequently charged with attempted murder and criminal damage.
The 20-year-old, of Lime Tree Rise, Ilkeston, was remanded into custody after his arrest.
Hutchinson then appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 19 – where he was further remanded in custody.