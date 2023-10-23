News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Police descend on Derbyshire town and make arrest after reports of man wielding a knife

A man was arrested yesterday in a Derbyshire town after police were called to reports of a male wielding a knife.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a male in possession of a knife and fire extinguisher on Fletcher Street, Heanor at 2.27pm yesterday (Sunday, October 22).

An SNT spokesperson said that a 41-year-old male was “swiftly arrested” – adding that a “knife and fire extinguisher have been located and seized by officers.” The man remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Appeal to trace teenagers after boy threatened with knife and told to go to park by man in Chesterfield

Most Popular
Officers were deployed to an incident on Fletcher Street.Officers were deployed to an incident on Fletcher Street.
Officers were deployed to an incident on Fletcher Street.

Officers wish to hear from anyone that might have information or footage of the incident. Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*656243:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.