Police descend on Derbyshire town and make arrest after reports of man wielding a knife
Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a male in possession of a knife and fire extinguisher on Fletcher Street, Heanor at 2.27pm yesterday (Sunday, October 22).
An SNT spokesperson said that a 41-year-old male was “swiftly arrested” – adding that a “knife and fire extinguisher have been located and seized by officers.” The man remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
Officers wish to hear from anyone that might have information or footage of the incident. Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*656243:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.