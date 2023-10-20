Appeal to trace teenagers after boy threatened with knife and told to go to park by man in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for two teenagers to contact them as they believe they may have been the victims of a robbery in Chesterfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 8.25pm on October 17 to a report of a teenager being robbed in Highfield Lane.

The victim, aged in his late teens, was riding his bike along the road when a man stopped him, threatened him with a knife and told him to go to the nearby recreation ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the park, the victim said he saw another man and two other potential victims. The offenders then searched the boys, stealing the victim’s bike.

Police were called at 8.25pm on Tuesday, October 17 to a report of a teenager being robbed in Highfield Lane, Chesterfield.

Police are appealing for the other two boys to come forward as they believe they may have been the victim of a crime and would like to talk to them.