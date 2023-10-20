News you can trust since 1855
Appeal to trace teenagers after boy threatened with knife and told to go to park by man in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for two teenagers to contact them as they believe they may have been the victims of a robbery in Chesterfield.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Police were called at 8.25pm on October 17 to a report of a teenager being robbed in Highfield Lane.

The victim, aged in his late teens, was riding his bike along the road when a man stopped him, threatened him with a knife and told him to go to the nearby recreation ground.

In the park, the victim said he saw another man and two other potential victims. The offenders then searched the boys, stealing the victim’s bike.

Police were called at 8.25pm on Tuesday, October 17 to a report of a teenager being robbed in Highfield Lane, Chesterfield.

Police are appealing for the other two boys to come forward as they believe they may have been the victim of a crime and would like to talk to them.

If you know the two boys, or saw what happened, including if you have CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, you can contact police quoting reference number 23*646898.