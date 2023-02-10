News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Public warned not to approach prisoners as police search for inmates from Derbyshire’s HMP Sudbury

Officers are appealing for information after two convicts absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At around 7.30pm on Thursday, February 9, Matthew Wood, 39, and Jack Holland, 26, were seen leaving the open prison.

Matthew was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft. He is described as white and 6ft 1ins tall, with dark hair. He is of a medium build and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. He has links to West Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.

These are the men that officers are trying to locate.
Most Popular

He is described as white and 6ft 4ins tall, with black hair. He is of a slim build and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. He has links to Lancashire.

READ THIS: Major Derbyshire A-road closed and heavy traffic building after collision

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked not to approach the men and to instead contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the methods below, with any information – quoting reference number 998 of February 9:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.