Public warned not to approach prisoners as police search for inmates from Derbyshire’s HMP Sudbury
Officers are appealing for information after two convicts absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.
At around 7.30pm on Thursday, February 9, Matthew Wood, 39, and Jack Holland, 26, were seen leaving the open prison.
Matthew was serving a sentence for robbery, burglary and theft. He is described as white and 6ft 1ins tall, with dark hair. He is of a medium build and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. He has links to West Yorkshire.
Jack was sentenced for offences including assault, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession with intent to supply drugs.
He is described as white and 6ft 4ins tall, with black hair. He is of a slim build and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. He has links to Lancashire.
Members of the public are asked not to approach the men and to instead contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the methods below, with any information – quoting reference number 998 of February 9:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.