Major Derbyshire A-road closed and heavy traffic building after collision
A busy Derbyshire A-road is shut after a crash along the route.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a section of the A38 Southbound is closed following a collision.
The stretch of the route impacted is between J28 of the M1 at South Normanton and the B600 Nottingham Road at Alfreton.
Accident investigation work is currently taking place, and drivers are being warned that heavy traffic is building in the area.