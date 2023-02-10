News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Major Derbyshire A-road closed and heavy traffic building after collision

A busy Derbyshire A-road is shut after a crash along the route.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a section of the A38 Southbound is closed following a collision.

The stretch of the route impacted is between J28 of the M1 at South Normanton and the B600 Nottingham Road at Alfreton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Mum's pride in kind-hearted son's Chesterfield FC donation to comfort Turkey-Syria quake victims

A section of the A38 remains closed after the crash.
Most Popular

Accident investigation work is currently taking place, and drivers are being warned that heavy traffic is building in the area.

DerbyshireSyria