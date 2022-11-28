Public urged to help trace pictured pair after ‘substantial’ spate of vandalism in Derbyshire town

On Saturday, November 12, a number of vehicles were substantially damaged around the Castle Estate in Bolsover.

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the area between 10.20pm and 11.20pm that day to come forward.

The SNT have released an image of two people they wish to trace as part of their investigation – and have urged anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

These are the individuals who officers wish to trace.

Any information can be reported using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

