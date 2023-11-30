News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Public urged not to approach prisoner who absconded from Derbyshire prison as police search begins

A police search for a prisoner who absconded in Derbyshire is underway – with members of the public warned not to approach him.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aiden Walls walked out of HMP Sudbury at around 7.40am today (Thursday, November 30). He was serving a sentence of five years and six months for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Walls is white, around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build – with brown fair hair. He also has a goatee beard and a scar on his forehead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Evri: Which 29 Post Office branches are now accepting Evri parcels in Derbyshire

Most Popular
Walls walked out of the prison earlier today.Walls walked out of the prison earlier today.
Walls walked out of the prison earlier today.

The 35-year-old has links to Derby and Birmingham. Members of the public are asked not to approach Walls and instead contact Derbyshire Police with any sightings, using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 157 of November 30:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.