From today, December 1, 29 Post Offices in Derbyshire are offering customers the option of sending packages using Evri.

Parcel delivery company Evri has launched a partnership with the Post Office, allowing consumers to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches across the country this Christmas season and beyond. The new service will be available at 29 Post Office branches in Derbyshire.

Evri customers will now be able to hand a parcel directly to a Post Office team member to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device – which will enhance the customer experience make Evri services accessible to people who are unable to use the self-service devices.

The partnership will encourage people to return to their local high street and reduce the environmental impact of vans making multiple stops to drop off parcels. Typically, parcels sent via a ParcelShop or Post Office will reduce carbon per parcel by 45%. Most ParcelShops and Post Offices operate longer opening hours than traditional retailers, in-branch pick-up and drop-off is often a more flexible option for consumers, who may not always be at home to receive deliveries.

David Saenz, Chief Growth Officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel. Whether you’re

sending a Christmas gift to a loved one or selling second-hand items online, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable service with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard and giving consumers yet another reason to keep using Post Offices, so they remain at the heart of our communities.”

Here is the full list of the Post Office branches accepting Evri parcels in Derbyshire:

Hasland

Havey Road

Langley Mill

Whittington Moor

Pinxton

Morley Street

Shirland

Renishaw

Newton

Whaley Thorns

Hayfield

Glapwell

Barlborough

Loundsley Green

Little Hallam Lane

Swadlincote

Newhall

Cherry Tree Hill

Kedleston Road

Dronfield Woodhouse

Normanton Road

College Street

Inkersall

Bath Street

Recreation Road

Cromford

Chapel-en-le-Frith

Simmondley

Old Whittington

Evri has also announced the last dates for sending a parcel for it to have a delivery attempt before Christmas. The all-important dates are: