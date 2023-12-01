Evri: Which 29 Post Office branches are now accepting Evri parcels in Derbyshire
Parcel delivery company Evri has launched a partnership with the Post Office, allowing consumers to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches across the country this Christmas season and beyond. The new service will be available at 29 Post Office branches in Derbyshire.
Evri customers will now be able to hand a parcel directly to a Post Office team member to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device – which will enhance the customer experience make Evri services accessible to people who are unable to use the self-service devices.
The partnership will encourage people to return to their local high street and reduce the environmental impact of vans making multiple stops to drop off parcels. Typically, parcels sent via a ParcelShop or Post Office will reduce carbon per parcel by 45%. Most ParcelShops and Post Offices operate longer opening hours than traditional retailers, in-branch pick-up and drop-off is often a more flexible option for consumers, who may not always be at home to receive deliveries.
David Saenz, Chief Growth Officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel. Whether you’re
sending a Christmas gift to a loved one or selling second-hand items online, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable service with great quality benefits such as tracking as standard and giving consumers yet another reason to keep using Post Offices, so they remain at the heart of our communities.”
Here is the full list of the Post Office branches accepting Evri parcels in Derbyshire:
- Hasland
- Havey Road
- Langley Mill
- Whittington Moor
- Pinxton
- Morley Street
- Shirland
- Renishaw
- Newton
- Whaley Thorns
- Hayfield
- Glapwell
- Barlborough
- Loundsley Green
- Little Hallam Lane
- Swadlincote
- Newhall
- Cherry Tree Hill
- Kedleston Road
- Dronfield Woodhouse
- Normanton Road
- College Street
- Inkersall
- Bath Street
- Recreation Road
- Cromford
- Chapel-en-le-Frith
- Simmondley
- Old Whittington
Evri has also announced the last dates for sending a parcel for it to have a delivery attempt before Christmas. The all-important dates are:
- Tuesday 19 th December – last day for courier collections
- Wednesday 20 th December – send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am
- Thursday 21 st December – send a parcel next day delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am