Public Space Protection Order put in place to help tackle anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire town
This order is to help the Council and Police reduce anti-social behaviour, and will be in effect for a period of three years.
The order will prohibit any person from participating in or taking part in anti-social behaviour, including (but not limited to) the following activities:
• Behave (either individually or in a group of two or more people) in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a member of public. This includes the use of E-scooters.
• Ingest, inhale, inject, smoke, possess or otherwise use controlled or intoxicating substances.
• No person shall within the restricted area refuse to stop drinking alcohol or hand over any containers (sealed or unsealed) which are believed to contain alcohol, when required to do so by an authorised person.
• Loitering by persons in council housing blocks and estates (including but not limited to any stairwell, lobby area, and communal balconies) causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress. or
• Using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly, causing damage or other anti-social behaviour.
• Loitering by persons at any retail premises causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress or using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly causing damage or other anti-social behaviour.
A breach of the PSPO could mean a Fixed Penalty Notice of a £100 fine. It could also lead to an arrest, and/or court action if the behaviour persists – which could lead to a further fine of up to £1,000.
The full details and map are available to view on the North-East Derbyshire District Council website here.