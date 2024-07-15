Public Space Protection Order put in place to help tackle anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) has been activated today, which covers Danesmoor, Clay Cross, Holmgate and Old Tupton.

This order is to help the Council and Police reduce anti-social behaviour, and will be in effect for a period of three years.

The order will prohibit any person from participating in or taking part in anti-social behaviour, including (but not limited to) the following activities:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Behave (either individually or in a group of two or more people) in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a member of public. This includes the use of E-scooters.

This is the map of areas covered by the PSPO.This is the map of areas covered by the PSPO.
This is the map of areas covered by the PSPO.

• Ingest, inhale, inject, smoke, possess or otherwise use controlled or intoxicating substances.

• No person shall within the restricted area refuse to stop drinking alcohol or hand over any containers (sealed or unsealed) which are believed to contain alcohol, when required to do so by an authorised person.

• Loitering by persons in council housing blocks and estates (including but not limited to any stairwell, lobby area, and communal balconies) causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress. or

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly, causing damage or other anti-social behaviour.

• Loitering by persons at any retail premises causing or likely to cause nuisance, intimidation, harassment, alarm or distress or using or dealing drugs directly or indirectly causing damage or other anti-social behaviour.

A breach of the PSPO could mean a Fixed Penalty Notice of a £100 fine. It could also lead to an arrest, and/or court action if the behaviour persists – which could lead to a further fine of up to £1,000.

READ THIS: Fire crews called to blaze at park in Derbyshire town – caused by “illegal dumping” of rubbish

The full details and map are available to view on the North-East Derbyshire District Council website here.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice