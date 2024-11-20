Prolific Derbyshire shoplifter with “no respect for the law” is jailed after pleading guilty to trio of offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire shoplifter with “no respect for the law” has received a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to three offences.

A prolific shoplifter from Ilkeston has been remanded to prison for 34 weeks after appearing before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 19.

Wandile Ngcobo, 24, of Gimson Close in Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to three charges – one of shop theft and two breaches of his Criminal Behaviour Order.

PC Dolby, from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are a committed neighbourhood policing team and we are sending the message out that we will continue to target shop theft in the run up to Christmas.

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team promised that they would continue to tackle shop thefts over the festive season.

“Ngcobo is an habitual offender only recently given a suspended sentence for his previous offences, but he has shown no respect for the law or the conditions that had been placed on his liberty, so we are satisfied with a custodial sentence.

“Shoplifting is totally unacceptable and has a devastating effect on local businesses and the staff who work there, as well as the knock on effect to the wider general public who are put off spending their time and money in these areas. We will continue to work closely with our local businesses and retailers to bring offenders to justice.”