Prisoner could be on loose in Derbyshire after fleeing from HMP Sudbury

Ben Adderson absconded from the prison close to Ashbourne overnight between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21.

The 23-year-old was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court in 2017 for robbery.

Officers are now appealing for the public to help them find Adderson, who has links to Carlisle, Warrington and Middlesbrough, after releasing his image.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Adderson absconded from the HMP Sudbury near Ashbourne overnight between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21.

He is 6ft 4ins tall, of slight build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

The 23-year-old also has two tattoos - a cross on his right arm and a cannabis leaf on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen Adderson, or knows of his whereabouts, is instructed by Derbyshire police not to approach him, instead contact officers immediately quoting reference number 507-210621.

Alternatively, people can send the force a message on Facebook, Twitter or through their website.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.