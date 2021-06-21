Prisoner could be on loose in Derbyshire after fleeing from HMP Sudbury
A convict who fled from HMP Sudbury open prison, could be on the loose in Derbyshire according to police.
Ben Adderson absconded from the prison close to Ashbourne overnight between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21.
The 23-year-old was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court in 2017 for robbery.
Officers are now appealing for the public to help them find Adderson, who has links to Carlisle, Warrington and Middlesbrough, after releasing his image.
He is 6ft 4ins tall, of slight build and with brown hair and blue eyes.
The 23-year-old also has two tattoos - a cross on his right arm and a cannabis leaf on his left arm.
Anyone who has seen Adderson, or knows of his whereabouts, is instructed by Derbyshire police not to approach him, instead contact officers immediately quoting reference number 507-210621.
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.