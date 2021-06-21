Prisoner could be on loose in Derbyshire after fleeing from HMP Sudbury

A convict who fled from HMP Sudbury open prison, could be on the loose in Derbyshire according to police.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:28 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:28 pm

Ben Adderson absconded from the prison close to Ashbourne overnight between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21.

The 23-year-old was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court in 2017 for robbery.

Officers are now appealing for the public to help them find Adderson, who has links to Carlisle, Warrington and Middlesbrough, after releasing his image.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ben Adderson absconded from the HMP Sudbury near Ashbourne overnight between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21.

He is 6ft 4ins tall, of slight build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

The 23-year-old also has two tattoos - a cross on his right arm and a cannabis leaf on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen Adderson, or knows of his whereabouts, is instructed by Derbyshire police not to approach him, instead contact officers immediately quoting reference number 507-210621.

Alternatively, people can send the force a message on Facebook, Twitter or through their website.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

‘Rest in peace beautiful’: Flowers and heartfelt messages left in Chesterfield after death of Gracie Spinks

Chesterfield Radio staff who know Gracie Spinks’ family tell of ‘heartbreak’ at tragedy

Gracie Spinks: Chesterfield MP vows to ensure 'nothing is swept under carpet’ by police after Duckmanton tragedy

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.