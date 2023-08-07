Police work to keep Peak District’s Snake Pass safe after reports of motorbikes racing along dangerous route

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports concerning bikers racing along the Snake Pass – particularly on Thursday nights.

An SNT spokesperson said that officers were deployed to the route and “engaged with a number of riders about their standard of driving.

“This also provided officers a good opportunity to carry out speed checks at various points along the A57 in an effort to keep this heavily-used road safe for all motorists.

Officers undertook speed checks along the route.

“Whilst carrying out patrols, officers received a report of a vehicle blocking the road. Luckily we were nearby and established that a parked cars handbrake had failed.