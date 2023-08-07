Derbyshire town's Pride supporters strut out in their thousands
The banner-waving procession marched from the Market Place on Saturday in a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
Narvel Annable, who was on the parade with members of Belper Friends same sex attraction group, said: “In spite of cool constant drizzle, thousands cheerfully gathered to view and join the strut celebrating gay pride in our mill town.”
Chris Leigh posted on social media: “Rain-sodden, freezing and yet very uplifting – Pride in Belper 2023. Lots of hardy and happy people.”
Jenna Moellendorf commented: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Belper Pride event! Absolutely fantastic to see the support for the LGBTQ+ community.”
Pride in Belper, which works to ensure equal rights and representation for people of diverse sexual and gender identities, wrote: “You have proved that you are not just fair weather event goers. You actually believe in what we are trying to achieve. A genuinely inclusive community, not just in words but also in action. So many people of different intersection identities – we’re so proud of you Belper.”
A dog show in the town’s Memorial Gardens on Sunday formed part of the Pride in Belper weekend.