Police warning after thieves target Chesterfield shoppers in supermarkets and McDonalds

Officers say they are are stepping up their patrols and holding events to help people stay safe.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “There have been eight reports since the start of December, with the most recent taking place at the Tesco store, on Lockoford Lane on Thursday, December 16.

“A woman had her purse, containing cards and cash, stolen from her handbag sometime between 11am and 12 noon.

Thieves have struck at a number of locations in Chesterfield town centre.

“Incidents were also reported at Aldi, on Lockoford Road, and on Middle Pavement in the town centre on Tuesday, December 14.

“People have also been targeted on Rose Hill, Vicar Lane, Burlington Street and at the McDonalds on Low Pavement, and on Sheffield Road.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are encouraging anyone who may notice any suspicious activity or have any information about these to contact us.”

Police are are also advising shoppers to be more aware while they’re out and about.

PCSO Supervisor Matt Adcock, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “I would encourage shoppers to make it more difficult for someone to access your belongings by making sure your purse, wallet and other valuables are hidden away in a zipped bag.