Police issue warning over pavement parking near Chesterfield town centre restaurant

Officers from Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a warning to motorists after a number of reports of people parking on the pavement and obstructing pedestrians around the area of Soulville Steakhouse on South Street.

They said: “We wish to make it very clear to drivers that these areas of pavement are not for parking on. Due to the volume of vehicles parking there pedestrians are being forced to walk into the road defeating the object of the pavement.

Police say they have received numerous reports of pavement parking in the area around Soulville Steakhouse in Chesterfield town centre (picture: Google)

"As such we wish to advise drivers that should this continue, and it is deemed that vehicles are causing an obstruction to the highway (including the pavement), vehicles may be seized / towed away to remove the obstruction.

"As ever, if you have any concerns then please contact us on 101 or via Facebook or Twitter.”