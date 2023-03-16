Police warn residents of Derbyshire village after reports of cold caller posing as council worker to access homes
Residents of a Derbyshire village were urged to stay vigilant after an incident involving a cold caller attempting to access a property.
The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a report from a Clowne resident regarding a doorstep cold caller.
They said that the individual claimed to be from the council, and was there to replace the resident’s boiler.
When asked to show his ID, the man refused, and could not confirm his identity – and the resident refused him entry to their home.
The SNT have issued the following tips to help protect yourselves from these kinds of incidents:
Official visitors should always make an appointment beforehand.
Look through the door view or window to see who is outside.
If you decide to open the door, put the chain or bar on first.
Check the callers details before you let them into your home. Telephone the relevant organisation to confirm the caller's identity.
Do not rely on a phone number that the caller gives you.
Do not be tempted to deal with businesses who call at your door. Derbyshire County Council hold a list of trusted and approved traders.
This type of incident is commonly used for distraction burglaries. Once inside, the occupant is kept talking whilst other people enter and steal items from within.
Any reports can be made using the below details:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.