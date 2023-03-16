News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
1 minute ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse

Police warn residents of Derbyshire village after reports of cold caller posing as council worker to access homes

Residents of a Derbyshire village were urged to stay vigilant after an incident involving a cold caller attempting to access a property.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT- 1 min read

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a report from a Clowne resident regarding a doorstep cold caller.

They said that the individual claimed to be from the council, and was there to replace the resident’s boiler.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked to show his ID, the man refused, and could not confirm his identity – and the resident refused him entry to their home.

Residents were given advice to keep their properties safe.
Residents were given advice to keep their properties safe.
Residents were given advice to keep their properties safe.
Most Popular

The SNT have issued the following tips to help protect yourselves from these kinds of incidents:

Official visitors should always make an appointment beforehand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Look through the door view or window to see who is outside.

If you decide to open the door, put the chain or bar on first.

Check the callers details before you let them into your home. Telephone the relevant organisation to confirm the caller's identity.

Do not rely on a phone number that the caller gives you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do not be tempted to deal with businesses who call at your door. Derbyshire County Council hold a list of trusted and approved traders.

This type of incident is commonly used for distraction burglaries. Once inside, the occupant is kept talking whilst other people enter and steal items from within.

READ THIS: Controversial Costa Coffee branch in Derbyshire town closes permanently

Any reports can be made using the below details:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.