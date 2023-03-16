Costa Coffee branch that sparked uproar among residents of Derbyshire town closes permanently
A controversial Costa Coffee branch in a Derbyshire town has served its last customers and closed down permanently.
The Costa Coffee outlet on King Street in Bakewell town centre closed its doors for good on Tuesday, March 7.
When plans for the branch were announced over a decade ago, many residents were united in opposition.
An online petition signed by over 3,000 people called on the chain to look elsewhere for their latest location – claiming that Costa’s arrival would be to the detriment of the town’s many independent cafes and coffee shops.
Critics also said that, if a new outlet opened, the amount of litter found on Bakewell’s streets would increase – but it eventually opened in 2013.
Costa Coffee confirmed that all staff at the branch were offered positions at nearby stores after the closure – with the closest branches found in Matlock, Chesterfield and Buxton.