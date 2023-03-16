Costa Coffee branch that sparked uproar among residents of Derbyshire town closes permanently

The Costa Coffee outlet on King Street in Bakewell town centre closed its doors for good on Tuesday, March 7.

When plans for the branch were announced over a decade ago, many residents were united in opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online petition signed by over 3,000 people called on the chain to look elsewhere for their latest location – claiming that Costa’s arrival would be to the detriment of the town’s many independent cafes and coffee shops.

Bakewell’s Costa closed to customers last week.

Critics also said that, if a new outlet opened, the amount of litter found on Bakewell’s streets would increase – but it eventually opened in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad