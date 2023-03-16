News you can trust since 1855
Costa Coffee branch that sparked uproar among residents of Derbyshire town closes permanently

A controversial Costa Coffee branch in a Derbyshire town has served its last customers and closed down permanently.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT- 1 min read

The Costa Coffee outlet on King Street in Bakewell town centre closed its doors for good on Tuesday, March 7.

When plans for the branch were announced over a decade ago, many residents were united in opposition.

An online petition signed by over 3,000 people called on the chain to look elsewhere for their latest location – claiming that Costa’s arrival would be to the detriment of the town’s many independent cafes and coffee shops.

Bakewell’s Costa closed to customers last week.
Critics also said that, if a new outlet opened, the amount of litter found on Bakewell’s streets would increase – but it eventually opened in 2013.

Costa Coffee confirmed that all staff at the branch were offered positions at nearby stores after the closure – with the closest branches found in Matlock, Chesterfield and Buxton.

