Police warn residents of Derbyshire town as vehicle thefts continue to rise

The Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported that the number of motorbike thefts in the area has continued to increase, after residents were warned last month that bikes were being targeted.

In a Facebook post, the SNT said: “We are are still getting a number of motorbike thefts being reported and attempted thefts taking place in the local area. We have a number of investigations taking place regarding these but please, if you have a motorbike, or know someone that does, please do your best to keep it secure. We ask the public to remain vigilant in looking out for any suspicious activity.

“Motorbikes to be kept ideally in locked garages or sheds wherever possible, or in a rear garden with security devices as necessary. We have seen bolt croppers used in order to remove locks and chains and in some cases, no tools used at all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heanor and the surrounding areas have been hit by a number of motorbike thefts over recent weeks.