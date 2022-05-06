Residents of Derbyshire town urged to be vigilant after spike in stolen motorbikes and thefts from cars

Police have reported an increase in the number of motorbike thefts, as well as thefts from motor vehicles, in Heanor and Langley Mill.

A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Whilst we are progressing enquiries regarding these matters, we would ask the public to remain vigilant in keeping property secure. Just some simple steps in making sure vehicles are secure and all valuables are removed from vehicles when parked up.

“Motorbikes to be kept ideally in locked garages or sheds wherever possible with security devices as necessary. We have seen bolt croppers used in order to remove locks and chains. CCTV is always a great addition to any household where available.

Vehicle thefts have risen sharply in the area over recent weeks.