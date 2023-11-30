Police warn residents of Derbyshire town after suspicious incident involving potential rogue traders

Residents in a Derbyshire town were urged to stay vigilant after reports of a suspicious incident involving possible rogue traders.

Derbyshire Police have alerted residents in the Darley Dale area to a suspicious incident, where officers believe a rogue trader may have tried to trick a woman into paying a high price for roof work. The incident happened at around 1.00pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 29).

Three men in a white van went to the door of a house and offered to clean and seal a roof. After a demo of their work, where they cleaned the roof, they offered to complete the work for £1,000 and quickly reduced their price to £600.

Despite the homeowner saying no, they then offered to take them to a cash machine to withdraw the cash. They left and the resident contacted police as they were concerned about the incident.

Residents were urged to stay vigilant by the police.