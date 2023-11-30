Police warn residents of Derbyshire town after suspicious incident involving potential rogue traders
Derbyshire Police have alerted residents in the Darley Dale area to a suspicious incident, where officers believe a rogue trader may have tried to trick a woman into paying a high price for roof work. The incident happened at around 1.00pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 29).
Three men in a white van went to the door of a house and offered to clean and seal a roof. After a demo of their work, where they cleaned the roof, they offered to complete the work for £1,000 and quickly reduced their price to £600.
Despite the homeowner saying no, they then offered to take them to a cash machine to withdraw the cash. They left and the resident contacted police as they were concerned about the incident.
Fortunately, no money was handed over during the incident. Officers are carrying out enquiries, and are encouraging people to be vigilant and be mindful of elderly and vulnerable neighbours – who may be seen as targets by possible rogue traders.