Police warn residents of Derbyshire town after reports of door to door cold callers

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of recent reports concerning people going door to door.

Officers called on residents to be aware of any potential doorstep criminals, and issued the following advice to help avoid issues with such offenders:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doorstep crime can include rogue traders, offering home improvement or gardening services, or bogus callers who claim to be the council, police, health carers or energy companies.

Officers have issued safety advice for residents.

Rogue Traders may:

Say they are in the area and have spotted a problem with your home or garden.

Claim to have materials left from another job, like paving or tarmac.

Try to pressurise you to buy goods or sign up for services on the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offer to carry out work cheaply but charge an extortionate price after it have been completed.

Offer to drive you to a bank so you withdraw money to pay them.

Provide false names, addresses, or telephone numbers.

A pedlar is someone who calls at your door to sell items that they have on offer. This can often include cleaning or household goods.

By law, they are required to carry a pedlar’s certificate, which are issued by police force in the area where they live.

Bogus Callers may:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claim to be working for the council, water, gas, or electric company. They could also say they are a nurse, doctor, or from the police.

Say they need to come into your home or try to get you to go outside.

Try to distract you so they can steal your money.

Can be male, female or even children.

Tips to keep you safe:

Check the identity of any caller. Confirm who they are by calling the company they work for using a number from the telephone directory or a bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ask a neighbour to come around to check them before you open the door.

Tell them to come back at a time when someone will be at home with you.