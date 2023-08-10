Wilko has collapsed into administration today after failing to find emergency investment – placing 12,000 jobs at risk.

The retailer, which was founded in 1930, has around 400 shops across the UK, with 10 locations in Derbyshire.

The company has been facing financial struggles for some time, borrowing £40m from restructuring specialist Hilco last year.

As many as 12,000 jobs are at risk after Wilko entered administration.

A total of 14 stores are already confirmed to be closing – including branches in Birmingham, Scunthorpe and Rotherham.

The full list of Wilko stores in Derbyshire can be found below:

4 Bank Rd, Matlock.

4 King St, Belper.

7 Mill Green Way, Clowne.

A Vicar Ln, Chesterfield.

53-55 Bath St, Ilkeston.

860 Osmaston Rd, Allenton, Derby.

Victoria Chambers, 54-58 London Rd, Derby.

14-16 Church St, Ripley.

Shopping Centre, 107 Park Farm Dr, Derby.