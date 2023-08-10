News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
High street retailer Wilko collapses into administration – leaving anxious wait for Derbyshire staff with 12,000 jobs at risk

Wilko has entered administration after unsuccessful efforts to secure investment – leaving thousands of jobs at risk.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST

Wilko has collapsed into administration today after failing to find emergency investment – placing 12,000 jobs at risk.

The retailer, which was founded in 1930, has around 400 shops across the UK, with 10 locations in Derbyshire.

The company has been facing financial struggles for some time, borrowing £40m from restructuring specialist Hilco last year.

As many as 12,000 jobs are at risk after Wilko entered administration.As many as 12,000 jobs are at risk after Wilko entered administration.
A total of 14 stores are already confirmed to be closing – including branches in Birmingham, Scunthorpe and Rotherham.

The full list of Wilko stores in Derbyshire can be found below:

4 Bank Rd, Matlock.

4 King St, Belper.

7 Mill Green Way, Clowne.

A Vicar Ln, Chesterfield.

53-55 Bath St, Ilkeston.

860 Osmaston Rd, Allenton, Derby.

Victoria Chambers, 54-58 London Rd, Derby.

14-16 Church St, Ripley.

Shopping Centre, 107 Park Farm Dr, Derby.

13 Institute Lane, Alfreton.

