The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have seen an increase in non-dwelling burglaries across the area.

They said that the allotments at Palterton have become a particular target for burglars, with a spate of incidents on the site in recent weeks.

The SNT issued the following advice to keep allotments and other outbuildings safe from criminals:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents with allotments or outbuildings are being warned to be extra-careful.

Keep your gates, fences and walls well maintained – ideally they should be at least two metres high

Keep gates locked and position them close to the front of your house

Consider growing prickly plants such as Pyracantha, Sea Buckthorn and Berberis around vulnerable areas including windows, fences, walls and drainpipes

Use gravel for footpaths and driveways as it is noisy to walk on

Any valuables should be put away after use, and large items such as bikes should be chained together

Engrave or mark items of high value with your house number and postcode, and photograph them in case they are stolen.

Any reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using the following contact details:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101