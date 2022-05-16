The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have seen an increase in non-dwelling burglaries across the area.
They said that the allotments at Palterton have become a particular target for burglars, with a spate of incidents on the site in recent weeks.
The SNT issued the following advice to keep allotments and other outbuildings safe from criminals:
Keep your gates, fences and walls well maintained – ideally they should be at least two metres high
Keep gates locked and position them close to the front of your house
Consider growing prickly plants such as Pyracantha, Sea Buckthorn and Berberis around vulnerable areas including windows, fences, walls and drainpipes
Use gravel for footpaths and driveways as it is noisy to walk on
Any valuables should be put away after use, and large items such as bikes should be chained together
Engrave or mark items of high value with your house number and postcode, and photograph them in case they are stolen.
Any reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using the following contact details:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111