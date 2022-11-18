Police warn public not to approach prisoner serving 14-year sentence who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Police have urged Derbyshire residents not to approach a prisoner – serving a 14-year jail term – who absconded from a prison in the county.
Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on Friday, November 11.
The 26-year-old is currently serving a 14-year prison term for drugs offences.
Mohammed, who is 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, has links to the Birmingham area.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Mohammed and instead contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 1056 of November 11:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.