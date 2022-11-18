Police warn public not to approach prisoner serving 14-year sentence who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on Friday, November 11.

The 26-year-old is currently serving a 14-year prison term for drugs offences.

Mohammed, who is 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, has links to the Birmingham area.

Mohammed made off from the prison a week ago.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mohammed and instead contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 1056 of November 11:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101