News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police warn public not to approach prisoner serving 14-year sentence who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Police have urged Derbyshire residents not to approach a prisoner – serving a 14-year jail term – who absconded from a prison in the county.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on Friday, November 11.

The 26-year-old is currently serving a 14-year prison term for drugs offences.

Mohammed, who is 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, has links to the Birmingham area.

Mohammed made off from the prison a week ago.

Most Popular

READ THIS: Homes evacuated and man arrested after bomb squad called to incident in Derbyshire town

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mohammed and instead contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 1056 of November 11:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.