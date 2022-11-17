Homes evacuated and man arrested after bomb squad called to incident in Derbyshire town
Police were forced to evacuate homes in a Derbyshire town after a bomb squad was called to attend an incident – which saw a man taken into custody.
Officers discovered a number of suspicious items as they carried out a warrant at an address in Stephenson Place, Clay Cross yesterday.
The explosive ordnance disposal team were contacted to assist in their removal, and a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A small number of homes were evacuated as a result but all those evacuated were allowed to return later that evening and there is no ongoing risk to the public.