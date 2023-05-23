Police warn Peak District visitors and residents after series of fake parking tickets left on vehicles

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team has received reports of several fake parking tickets being left on vehicles in Bakewell and the surrounding areas.

The fake tickets were placed on high value vehicles and had no contact details.

Officers urged motorists to stay vigilant, and warned them to never leave vehicles running unattended, even if you are only removing something from your windscreen.

Drivers and visitors were warned that the tickets could be used as part of a scam.

The following safety advice was issued to residents and visitors to the area:

Spotting fake parking tickets – check emails, look for spelling mistakes and verify the sender’s address.

What to do if you receive a fake ticket – report fake emails to Action Fraud, and never click on any links within the email. Verify the ticket’s authenticity by contacting the official issuer.

Avoiding fake tickets – confirm the issuing authority and your car’s registration number on the ticket.