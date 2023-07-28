Police warn owners after reports concerning out of control dogs in and around Derbyshire town.

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have received numerous reports regarding out of control dogs in the rural areas around Dronfield – especially near public footpaths.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Some dogs can become aggressive and bite other people or animals. Any dog can become dangerous in the wrong hands. Under the law any dog (of any breed or type) can be considered dangerous in any place if it is not kept under control. The dog doesn’t have to bite anyone, it could just show aggressive behaviour that makes someone feel in fear for their safety.

“Your dog is considered dangerously out of control if it injures someone or makes someone worried that it might injure them.

“A court could also decide that your dog is dangerously out of control if it injures someone’s animal or the owner of the animal thinks they could be injured if they tried to stop your dog attacking their animal.