Appeal for retro bar furniture as care home in Derbyshire village set to open pub for residents

On a nice warm day in March residents of Nethermoor Care Home in Killamarsh were sitting outside having a drink, enjoying the weather, when Jade Walker and Rachael Dixon from the management team came up with an idea to create a pub.

Rachael Dixon, a Deputy Manager said: "We saw the residents enjoying a drink and we thought it would be nicer if we had a pub.

"We have been looking at the Facebook marketplace to find bits and bobs we are trying to find any pubs that are refurbing or have anything that they don’t need any more. We would like our pub to look like a pub from the residents’ era as opposed to buying new stuff. We have already started collecting some proper old fashioned tables and stools.

"It would be great if we could get someworking pumps as well so residents with dementia can recognise it is supposed to be a pub.”

The pub which will be open for residents as well as their families, will serve nibbles and drinks. There will be soft and alcoholic drinks on the menu, including beers, but strong alcohols will not be offered.

Jade Walker, Nethermoor Care Home Manager, said: “Myself and Rachael are the new management team here at Nethermoor and we are focusing on our residents’ well-being. This is their home and they are here 365 days a year and we want to improve their quality of life.

“We are all about community values and a lot of our residents lived in the area and so do a lot of our staff. We would love if any of the Killamarsh community could help us in making a difference in our home by working with us to gather pieces to create a bar for our residents.

