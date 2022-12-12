Police warn of potential scam after resident outside Chesterfield reports suspicious call from insulation firm
Officers have warned of a possible scam after a resident on the outskirts of Chesterfield received a suspicious call from an insulation company.
The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a report of a potential scam call from a resident in the village.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The call states that they are from an insulation company and needed to inspect their loft. It’s only until the caller became pushy that the couple thought that something was not quite right.
“Please be very careful of these calls. If you are unsure then hang up and block their number if possible. Better to be safe than sorry.”
If you or somebody you know has been caught out by a scam, contact Trading Standards. If you notice anything suspicious, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – or call 999 if it is an emergency: