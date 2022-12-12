Police warn of potential scam after resident outside Chesterfield reports suspicious call from insulation firm

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a report of a potential scam call from a resident in the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The call states that they are from an insulation company and needed to inspect their loft. It’s only until the caller became pushy that the couple thought that something was not quite right.

“Please be very careful of these calls. If you are unsure then hang up and block their number if possible. Better to be safe than sorry.”

