The force said that these scams are not new, and are long term frauds that combine investment schemes, romance scams and cryptocurrency frauds.

They were given this name because some fraudsters allegedly refer to their victims as ‘pigs’ who they aim to ‘fatten up’ before ‘butchering’ them – or conning them out of their money.

The scammer will typically approach a victim on social media, dating apps, via email or other online methods. They’ll look to gain trust or build a relationship with them.

At this point, they may look to move their conversation to a different messaging service where there may be less protections, like there are on some dating sites.

They’ll then begin to talk about how they’ve had success in investing, usually property or cryptocurrency, and will offer to invest the victim’s money.

If successful, the fraudster will sometimes introduce the victim to a crypto-trading platform controlled by the scammer who will encourage them to sign up and deposit money.

Tammy Barnes, fraud protection officer at Derbyshire Police, said: “I find this a terrible term for people who have been preyed upon by scammers, and clearly shows how they actually see those they try to befriend.

“Remember, anyone can pretend to be anyone they want online. Be wary of revealing personal information about yourself, and anyone who asks a lot about you but doesn’t reveal much about themselves.”

Whenever you are online, on social media, messaging apps or dating sites, you should never:

Allow someone access to your bank account.

Transfer money on their behalf.

Take out a loan for them.

Invest your own money on their behalf or on their advice.

Provide copies of your personal documents such as passports or driving licences.

Tammy added: “If any of this sounds familiar to you, and you think you may have lost money to a scammer, then please don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed – you are not alone. Contact your bank immediately, and report to us or to Action Fraud so that we can help.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police via the following non-emergency methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

