Police warn Derbyshire residents after spate of vehicle thefts targeting Land Rovers

The Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports of Land Rovers and similar vehicles being stolen in recent weeks.

They issued the following advice to help residents keep their cars safe:

Park in well lit, overlooked areas where possible and use a steering lock, alarm, wheel clamp or tracking device for added security.

There has been a spate of vehicle thefts in the Peak District.

Consider using a ground anchor with a heavy-duty chain and padlock to protect your vehicle.

Ensure that any valuables are removed from the vehicle, including removing sat nav cradles and wiping away any ‘sucker marks’ to help deter a passing theft.

Thieves will target component parts such as bonnets, doors and headlights, so ensure that both panels and removable parts are properly marked with a fluid such as Smart Water. This can help to deter thieves and also improve the chances of police returning parts if they are stolen and later recovered.

Consider custom fitting a hidden battery isolation or fuel cut off switch to your vehicle.

Residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant. They are also urged to report anyone who is seen to be acting suspiciously around unattended vehicles to Derbyshire Police using the following contact methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101