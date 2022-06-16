Police appeal after Derbyshire teen breaks child’s leg with e-scooter before riding off

It is believed the incident happened between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Friday, May 27.

Two children were walking with an adult along Harvey Road in Derby, between Wyndham Primary School and the post office, when they were allegedly hit by an e-scooter, which was being ridden by a woman.

A girl was taken to hospital having suffered a broken leg, and a boy suffered cuts and grazes to his arm.

It is illegal to ride e-scooters on Derbyshire’s roads and pavements.

It is thought the woman riding the scooter apologised but did not stop. She has been described as in her late teens, with slightly curly black hair, and was wearing a black hoody.

Steve Hughes, traffic management officer for Derbyshire Police, said: “The rider in this incident appears to have left without giving anyone her name, and two children have not only suffered injuries, but have been left understandably shocked and upset by this incident.

“We want to trace this rider, and I would encourage anyone who may have seen this incident, or who has information, to get in touch.”

Mr Hughes added: “It is also important that we remind people about the law surrounding the use of e-scooters, and that is perfectly clear. The only e-scooters that can legally be ridden on the roads in Derbyshire are those operated under Derby City Council’s approved scheme.

“Privately owned scooters cannot be ridden on roads or pavements and can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission. Should anyone be stopped whilst using a privately owned e-scooter on the road or pavement, it can be seized and destroyed, and the rider or owner will receive a fine.”

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses, or those with information or dashcam footage, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 22*305400:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101