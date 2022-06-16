Police appeal for dashcam footage after man seriously injured in Derbyshire collision

The 35-year-old was a passenger in a Burgundy Audi A3 which mounted the kerb and collided with railings in Mansfield Road, Alfreton, shortly before 10pm on Friday, June 10.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

The 41-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The collision occurred along Mansfield Road in Alfreton shortly before 10pm on Friday (June 10).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw the Audi around the time of the incident.

“We know that the men visited Tesco in Alfreton shortly before and believe witnesses may have seen the car there and in Hall Street, Cressey Road, High Street and Mansfield Road between the times of 9pm and 9.45pm.

“Anyone who has dash cam installed which may have captured footage of the Audi, or the collision itself, is asked to ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for officers to view.”

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22*332764:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.