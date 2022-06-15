Five Derbyshire men charged after spate of car thefts that saw 23 Ford Fiestas stolen

The thefts, which occurred across Derby, saw 23 cars stolen – with 18 recovered and returned to their owners.

Officers from the SALCU road crime team, which targets serious and prolific crimes on the county’s roads, led the investigation into the series of thefts.

After completing eight warrants and searching 25 premises last week, officers have now charged five men in connection with the incidents.

Five men have now been charged in relation to the thefts.

Dylan Jackson, 26 of Winster Road, Derby, was charged with the following alleged offences and remanded to prison:

Conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles

Two counts of burglary

Three counts of theft from a motor vehicle

Handling stolen goods

Two counts of driving while disqualified.

Three other men – Jamie Parker, 36, of no fixed abode, Scott Alfrey, 35, of London Road, Derby, and Raphael Stone, 25, of no-fixed abode – were all arrested, charged, and remanded after allegedly conspiring to commit the theft of motor vehicles.

The fifth man, Christopher Naylor, 37, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to commit the theft of motor vehicles – as well as possession with intent to supply cocaine and two counts of dangerous driving.