Police warn Derbyshire residents after rise in reports of potential rogue traders going door to door

On Tuesday, August 2, the Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team reported an increase in incidents of potential criminals going door-to-door in the area.

Officers have also issued advice to residents in a bid to prevent any crimes taking place.

The SNT warned residents that rogue traders may say they are in the area and have spotted a problem with your home or garden, or claim to have materials left from another job. They may then pressure you into buying goods or signing up for services on the spot, or offer to carry out work cheaply before charging an extortionate price after completion.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police.

Rogue traders may also offer to drive you to a bank to withdraw money to pay them, and provide false names, addresses, or telephone numbers.

A pedlar is someone who calls at your door to sell items that they have on offer. This can often include cleaning or household goods. By law, they are required to carry a pedlar’s certificate, which are issued by police force in the area where they live.

Bogus callers may claim to be working for the council or water, gas and electric companies. They could also say they are a nurse, doctor or from the police. They might try to distract you by saying they need to come into your home, or try to get you to go outside, so they can steal your money. These criminals can be male, female and even children.

Residents should check the identity of any caller, confirming who they are by calling the company they work for using a number from the telephone directory or a bill.

They are also advised to ask a neighbour to come around to check them before you open the door, or tell them to come back at a time when someone will be with you at home. Doors and windows should be kept locked, and a door chain should be used every time you answer the door.

Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101