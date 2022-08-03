On Saturday, July 30, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an accident in Tibshelf, during which a car had crashed and landed on its roof.

Firefighters later discovered that the young man behind the wheel had only passed his driving test two days before the incident.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving one saloon vehicle on its roof on Doe Hill Lane in Tibshelf at 4.49pm on Saturday, July 30.

Fortunately, the occupants did not sustain serious injuries.