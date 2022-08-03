On Saturday, July 30, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an accident in Tibshelf, during which a car had crashed and landed on its roof.
Firefighters later discovered that the young man behind the wheel had only passed his driving test two days before the incident.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving one saloon vehicle on its roof on Doe Hill Lane in Tibshelf at 4.49pm on Saturday, July 30.
“No one was trapped in the car. The five occupants were conveyed to hospital with minor injuries.”