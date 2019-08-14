Police want to trace this man in connection with champagne thefts from Chesterfield store

Police want to trace this man in connection with theft of champagne from a Chesterfield shop.

At about 8.20pm on August 7 a man stole two bottles of champagne from the Co-op on Newbold Road.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

It is thought the same man stole another two bottles of champagne from the same store at around 9.45am on August 10.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested after he allegedly kicked and spat at two police officers and indecently exposed himself following 'suspicious' incident at Mecca Bingo in Chesterfield

He returned at about 12.50pm the same day and was challenged by staff who asked him to leave, when he is alleged to have become abusive and pulled down a display.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote incident number 19*422882.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.