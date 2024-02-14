Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly after 2.05pm on Sunday, February 11, Derbyshire Police received a report of a collision between a police vehicle and an Audi in Langwith Road, Bolsover.

A force spokesperson said: “The police vehicle was responding to an incident at the time of the collision and had its blue lights activated.

