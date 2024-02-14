News you can trust since 1855
Police vehicle crashes with car while responding to incident in Derbyshire town – as investigation into collision launched

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation after a crash involving one of their vehicles while responding to an incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:34 GMT
Shortly after 2.05pm on Sunday, February 11, Derbyshire Police received a report of a collision between a police vehicle and an Audi in Langwith Road, Bolsover.

A force spokesperson said: “The police vehicle was responding to an incident at the time of the collision and had its blue lights activated.

“No one was seriously injured in the collision and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”