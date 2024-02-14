Police appeal for witnesses after car vandalised in Derbyshire town
Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Belton Close at Dronfield Woodhouse.
This is believed to have occurred between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Saturday, February 10.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything of this nature. Residents were also urged to check their CCTV or dashcams for any footage that might assist with the investigation.
You can contact the SNT via the 101 non-emergency number, or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 24*84810.