This is believed to have occurred between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Saturday, February 10.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything of this nature. Residents were also urged to check their CCTV or dashcams for any footage that might assist with the investigation.