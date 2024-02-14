News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police appeal for witnesses after car vandalised in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to help their investigation into an incident that saw a vehicle vandalised in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Belton Close at Dronfield Woodhouse.

This is believed to have occurred between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Saturday, February 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything of this nature. Residents were also urged to check their CCTV or dashcams for any footage that might assist with the investigation.

Most Popular
The incident occurred in Dronfield Woodhouse.The incident occurred in Dronfield Woodhouse.
The incident occurred in Dronfield Woodhouse.

READ THIS: Driver arrested in Derbyshire town after positive drugs test – as police discover narcotics in vehicle

You can contact the SNT via the 101 non-emergency number, or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 24*84810.