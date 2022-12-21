Police urge witnesses to come forward as investigation into spate of burglaries outside Chesterfield continues

A number of burglaries occurred in the Wingerworth area between 5.00pm and 9.00pm on December 12.

Officers have since discovered that Deerpark School held their infant and junior disco around this time – and are now appealing for any dashcam footage taken from 5.45pm to 9.00pm.

Their enquiries have also highlighted a van parked on New Road around this time – which officers are particularly keen to identify.

Officers are asking for dashcam footage from those at the school disco on December 12.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the van should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*727406:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

