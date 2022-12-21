Police urge witnesses to come forward as investigation into spate of burglaries outside Chesterfield continues
Officers are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate a series of burglaries in the outskirts of Chesterfield.
A number of burglaries occurred in the Wingerworth area between 5.00pm and 9.00pm on December 12.
Officers have since discovered that Deerpark School held their infant and junior disco around this time – and are now appealing for any dashcam footage taken from 5.45pm to 9.00pm.
Their enquiries have also highlighted a van parked on New Road around this time – which officers are particularly keen to identify.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the van should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*727406:
