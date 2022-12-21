News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police urge witnesses to come forward as investigation into spate of burglaries outside Chesterfield continues

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate a series of burglaries in the outskirts of Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A number of burglaries occurred in the Wingerworth area between 5.00pm and 9.00pm on December 12.

Officers have since discovered that Deerpark School held their infant and junior disco around this time – and are now appealing for any dashcam footage taken from 5.45pm to 9.00pm.

Hide Ad

Their enquiries have also highlighted a van parked on New Road around this time – which officers are particularly keen to identify.

Officers are asking for dashcam footage from those at the school disco on December 12.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man in connection with alleged threats to life

Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the van should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*727406:

Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.