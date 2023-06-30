News you can trust since 1855
Police urge witnesses to come forward as cordon remains in place after fire in Derbyshire town

A cordon remains in place following a blaze in a Derbyshire town – with officers calling on witnesses to come forward.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a report of a fire in Ash Street, Ilkeston just before 4am on Friday, June 30.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire and a cordon remains in place.

We believe this is an isolated incident, nobody has been injured and there is no threat to the wider community.

The fire occurred on Ash Street in Ilkeston.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 3.30am and 4.30am on Friday morning, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*401559:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.