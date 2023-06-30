Police appeal for witnesses after theft at pub car park in Derbyshire village
Derbyshire Police were called to an incident in The Nags Head Hotel car park in North Road, Clowne, just before 5.40pm on Sunday, June 4.
The victim left her car, a silver Kia Sportage, in the car park between 1.50pm and 5.10pm – and her catalytic converter was stolen from the vehicle.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the hotel, or those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*340842:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.