Police appeal for witnesses after theft at pub car park in Derbyshire village

Officers are calling on members of the public to aid their investigation into a theft outside a Derbyshire pub.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident in The Nags Head Hotel car park in North Road, Clowne, just before 5.40pm on Sunday, June 4.

The victim left her car, a silver Kia Sportage, in the car park between 1.50pm and 5.10pm – and her catalytic converter was stolen from the vehicle.

The incident occurred in the car park outside the Nags Head Hotel.The incident occurred in the car park outside the Nags Head Hotel.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the hotel, or those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*340842:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.