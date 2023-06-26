News you can trust since 1855
Police urge witnesses to come forward after woman robbed of jewellery by man in Derbyshire town

Officers are calling on the public to help their investigation into a robbery in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

The incident occurred at around 9.10pm on Thursday, June 22, when the victim – a woman in her 40s – was walking in an alleyway that leads from the Central Co-op past Sindlefingen Park to Hawkshead Avenue.

She was approached by a man who demanded money from her, before stealing her earrings. The victim handed over her earrings and the man ran off.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9in tall and of a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark trousers, a baseball cap and a face covering.

The woman approached by a man who demanded money from her, before stealing her earrings.The woman approached by a man who demanded money from her, before stealing her earrings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000384427:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101.