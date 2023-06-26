OceanGate Titan tragedy: Grandson of Derbyshire Titanic survivor speaks after submersible implosion

Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61, were all killed in a "catastrophic implosion" of the vessel during a visit to the wreck of Titanic, it was announced on Thursday.

Tributes are continuing to be paid to the victims - and Canadian and US officials have indicated there will be investigations into the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is too early to say exactly what happened to the vessel, experts have raised questions and concerns over whether all appropriate safety measures were followed.

Survivors watch from the lifeboats as the ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic', plunges beneath the waves. Original Publication: Illustrated London News - pub. 1912 Original Publication: (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Ex-New York Times journalist and author Nicholas Wade is the grandson of Wirksworth-born Lawrence Beesley, who managed to flee in lifeboat 13 as Titanic foundered 111 years ago.

Mr Wade said: "I was saddened by the loss of the submersible's crew, particularly that of the young boy who sacrificed the most since he had many more years to live, and perhaps should not have been encouraged to risk such a dangerous voyage."

Paul Louden-Brown, vice-president of the Titanic Historical Society, has said Titanic's resting place should be treated as a grave - and left alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for his thoughts on this, Mr Wade said: "I do not agree with those who view Titanic's resting place as a sacred site with all trespass forbidden.

The White Star liner 'Titanic', which sank on its maiden voyage to America in 1912, seen here on trials in Belfast Lough. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

"It's more like an archaeological site, from which researchers should be allowed to retrieve information and artefacts. But like all such sites it should be protected from damage by tourists and from looting."

Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg - four days into her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

Of the 2,240 passengers and crew on board, more than 1,500 lost their lives, making it the biggest cruise disaster in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Beesley was born in Wirksworth in 1877. Educated at Derby School and the University of Cambridge, he taught science at Anthony Gell School, and was also a journalist and author.

Mr Beesley boarded Titanic in Southampton on April 10, 1912. Bound for New York, the widower - who was photographed alongside a smiling mystery woman in Titanic's state-of-the-art gymnasium just days before the disaster - had paid £13 for a second class ticket.

Mr Beesley was reading in his cabin when Titanic smashed into an iceberg at 11.40pm on April 14, 1912. When the propellers stopped moving, he rushed to the top deck to assess the worrying situation. Just after midnight, Captain Edward Smith ordered the lifeboats to be uncovered and the passengers to be mustered.

Mr Beesley wrote a successful book about his experiences - The Loss of the S.S. Titanic: Its Story and Its Lessons. Published just nine weeks after the tragedy, it was a hauntingly immediate account of the sinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his vivid memoirs, Mr Beesley told how - although he couldn't fully explain why - he decided to stay on the starboard side of Titanic while throngs of men rushed to the port side amid rumours they would be led to safety there.

As he watched a lifeboat descend into the freezing waters, a crew member looked up, saw him and asked: "Any more ladies on your deck?"

When Mr Beesley said "no", the crew member replied: "Then you had better jump." And with that, Mr Beesley leapt off the stricken ship and landed in lifeboat number 13.

Seven hundred and six survivors - including Mr Beesley - were rescued by RMS Carpathia at around 4am, more than two hours after Titanic succumbed to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wade said: "My grandfather didn't talk about Titanic when I was younger. "It was a horrific event in his life and I think he wanted to forget about it," he added. Mr Beesley died aged 89 in 1967.

"My grandfather was an ordinary individual caught up in the throes of a historic event," Mr Wade said.