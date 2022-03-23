Police urge witnesses to come forward after vehicle stolen in Derbyshire town

Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from Hill Top Way, Dronfield between 8.47pm and 8.50pm on Friday, March 11.

The vehicle has been recovered and forensically examined, and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.

Officers wish to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the vehicle being stolen from Hill Top Way, or being dumped at around 9.00pm on the same day in the vicinity of Park Rise, Holmesfield.

The car was dumped shortly after being stolen from a property in Dronfield.

They are also seeking any CCTV or dashcam footage that may support the investigation, especially CCTV from Cowley Lane, Holmesfield.

Anyone with information or footage should contact the Dronfield SNT using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*142726:

Call 101