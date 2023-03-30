Police urge witnesses to come forward after theft from property in Peak District village
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a Peak District property was targeted by thieves.
The incident happened between 6.15pm and 8.00pm on Wednesday, March 22 – at a property in Abney Grange, Hathersage.
A 2019 red and black Honda TRX420 quad bike with a tow bar and a Stihl ST-MS180 chain saw, still in its bag, were taken during the burglary.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force and aid their investigation.
Reports to Derbyshire Police can be made using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*176331:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.