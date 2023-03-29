News you can trust since 1855
Police urge public to help them trace three men after theft in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for help to identify three men after a theft in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:24 BST

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating the theft of a motorcycle in the town – which took place in the early hours of Monday, March 27.

Officers believe that the three pictured individuals may be able to assist with their enquiries into the theft.

Officers have released pictures of the people they wish to trace.
Anyone with information reharding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184080:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – an online contact form can be used to report information here.

The theft took place this week in Bolsover.
Phone – the force can be contacted by calling 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.